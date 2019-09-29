Home

Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Phillip Gonzales Suarez


1933 - 2019
Phillip Gonzales Suarez Obituary
December 1, 1933 - September 22, 2019
Phillip Gonzales Suarez, born December 1, 1933, embraced God on September 22, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 85. Phillip is preceded in death by his wife Eva C. Suarez. He is survived by his children JoAnn (David) Valdez, Patricia (Will) Reyna, and Andrew (Sylvia) Lucio; grandchildren Bonnie (Tim), Adam, Gabriel, Jason (Kate), Jennifer, Stephanie, Christopher, Destiny, Xzavier, and Tristan; great grand children Audrey, Leon, and Josiah; sister Mildred Rincon; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Phillip will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM, at Palm Heights Mortuary. The procession will depart at 10:45 AM for an 11:30 AM Graveside Service, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. Arrangements are with Palm
Heights Mortuary.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019
