December 1, 1933 - September 22, 2019
Phillip Gonzales Suarez, born December 1, 1933, embraced God on September 22, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 85. Phillip is preceded in death by his wife Eva C. Suarez. He is survived by his children JoAnn (David) Valdez, Patricia (Will) Reyna, and Andrew (Sylvia) Lucio; grandchildren Bonnie (Tim), Adam, Gabriel, Jason (Kate), Jennifer, Stephanie, Christopher, Destiny, Xzavier, and Tristan; great grand children Audrey, Leon, and Josiah; sister Mildred Rincon; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Phillip will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM, at Palm Heights Mortuary. The procession will depart at 10:45 AM for an 11:30 AM Graveside Service, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019