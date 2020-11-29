Phillip Gordon "Smokey" Baldwin passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Draper, North Carolina on November 11, 1925 to John and Etna Baldwin, and grew up on a farm with his older brother Johnny. He enlisted in the Navy during World War II and served as a Seaman First Class on the destroyer U.S.S. Stanton. He continued serving as gunner's mate and had vivid memories of surviving multiple battles. After the war, he worked in sales for Remington Rand, Lone Star Beer Brewery, and he worked as a carpenter and builder. In construction, he built homes for Doug Sanders in the Woodlake Subdivision in San Antonio, completed multiple remodeling and cabinetry projects as owner and operator of Phil Baldwin Construction, and was one of the first cement curb contractors with his company Kurb Kings alongside Junior Duncan. Smokey was known for his bright orange Chevy carpenter's truck that he drove for years. Later in life, he worked for Marshall Distributing in the propane division where he made many great friends.

He shared his life with his beloved wife, Nancy Lee, for over 50 years. Together they owned and bartended the Ebb Tide Lounge in San Antonio. They were proud of their juke box record selection and Smokey would polish the tile floors every Sunday. Smokey and Nancy would hunt together, golf, play pool, and go swimming in their pool. They loved to host pool parties together at their home and were jointly known as the life of the party.

Smokey was an accomplished builder, carpenter, and woodworker. He was a skilled golfer and was a record holder at Riverside Golf Course, placed second in the San Antonio City Amateur Tournament, and had more than one Hole-In-Ones. In addition to building his own smokers, he was a fantastic grill master and served his famous brisket at his annual pool opening parties. He loved to drive his boat (the "Nancy Lee"), fish, and hunt as well as listen to country music.

Smokey was a Master Mason for over 39 years and the Past Master of Community Masonic Lodge #1201 A.F. & A.M. in San Antonio, Texas. He also served as Lodge Chaplain for one year.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Lee, daughter Linda and son-in-law Alfred Garza, son Montgomery Baldwin, step-daughter Bonnie and son-in-law Bobby Dycus, step-son James Franklin, granddaughters Lauren Dycus and Rachel and her husband Willis Deviney, and his great-granddaughter Evelyn Deviney. He is also survived by nephews Robert Baldwin and James Baldwin, and niece Lynn Nowak.

The family would like to express their gratitude and appreciation to Smokey's caregivers: Katie Young, Mary Visaggio, Michelle Velasquez, the staff at Avalon Memory Care, Visiting Angels and Angels at Hand, and the doctors and nurses at the Fort Worth V.A. Outpatient Clinic. Thank you.

Graveside services are scheduled at 9:15 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter No. 2. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth

Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, alzfdn.org.