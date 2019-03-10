Home

Hubbard Funeral Home
216 E Jackson St
Weimar, TX 78962
(979) 725-8561
Phillip Ray Baker

Phillip Ray Baker Obituary
September 7, 1981 - February 4, 2019
PV1 Phillip Ray Baker, age 37 was born to Dorothy M. "Dottie" (Blunk) Perales and Rayford L. Baker on Labor Day, September 7, 1981 in Gadsden, AL.

He attended Schulenburg High School and graduating at Gary Job Corp., in San Marcos in 2000. Soon after graduation served in the U.S. Army 2000-2003 with Honorable Discharge with his last post of duty with Ft. Campbell's 101st Airborne Division.

In 2015, after struggling for several months to determine his rapid weight loss, he was diagnosed with a condition call Gastroparesis, adding Diabetes to his diagnosis in 2015. This was a daily battle physically and mentally.

Survivors include his mother and step-father Johnny Perales of Praha near Flatonia, his father of Alabama; his three daughters Ana of Benton, KY; Olivia of Lewisburg, TN; and Elle of Dubina near Weimar; his wife Raenell Vavra of Dubina; his sister Holly E (Baker) (Dominique) Granger of San Antonio area; brother Adam L (Julie) Baker of College Station; grandfather Floyd W (Rachel) Blunk of Amelia, OH; Several Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Annie Rose (Sims) Adams of St Helens, OR; Harold A and E. Survellar (Odom) Baker of Gadsden, AL.

There was a private viewing by close family and his friends before cremation at Hubbard Funeral Home 216 E. Jackson St., Weimar, TX 78962 on Thursday February 7, 2019.

Final resting place will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio at 1:15 pm rendering Military Honors.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019
