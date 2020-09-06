Phillip Thomas Graham died suddenly in his sleep on August 27, 2020. Son, brother, and friend to many, Phillip made an enormous impact on each life he touched in the short time he was here. He relished enticing people into spirited discussions, and he filled any room he entered with his hearty laughter. Underneath his bold exterior was a heart of gold. His creativity, energetic spirit, strong work ethic, and love for family and friends will be missed.

After homeschooling and then graduating from Texas A&M, he launched a budding career in Emergency Health and Safety, acquiring many initials after his name. He worked for SET in Houston, TX, Shell in Martinez, CA, and finally Skorpios in Austin, TX. He was a thought leader and colleagues from across the country sought his advice for innovative solutions.

Phillip is survived by his parents, Stephen and Sandra Graham, his siblings, Julia and Justin Poirier and Kenneth and Sarah Graham, his grandmother, Luren Gavlick, and a large extended family.

Events will be hosted at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Honey Creek. Viewing/Rosary: September 11th, 2020 at 5:30PM/6:00PM; Funeral Mass: September 12th, 2020 at 10:00AM. Events will be live-streamed and recorded.

