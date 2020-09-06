1/1
PHILLIP THOMAS GRAHAM
1991 - 2020
Phillip Thomas Graham died suddenly in his sleep on August 27, 2020. Son, brother, and friend to many, Phillip made an enormous impact on each life he touched in the short time he was here. He relished enticing people into spirited discussions, and he filled any room he entered with his hearty laughter. Underneath his bold exterior was a heart of gold. His creativity, energetic spirit, strong work ethic, and love for family and friends will be missed.

After homeschooling and then graduating from Texas A&M, he launched a budding career in Emergency Health and Safety, acquiring many initials after his name. He worked for SET in Houston, TX, Shell in Martinez, CA, and finally Skorpios in Austin, TX. He was a thought leader and colleagues from across the country sought his advice for innovative solutions.

Phillip is survived by his parents, Stephen and Sandra Graham, his siblings, Julia and Justin Poirier and Kenneth and Sarah Graham, his grandmother, Luren Gavlick, and a large extended family.

Events will be hosted at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Honey Creek. Viewing/Rosary: September 11th, 2020 at 5:30PM/6:00PM; Funeral Mass: September 12th, 2020 at 10:00AM. Events will be live-streamed and recorded.

Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:30 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church-Honey Creek
SEP
11
Rosary
06:00 PM
St. Joseph-Honey Creek Catholic Church
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Jospeh Catholic Church - Honey Creek
SEP
12
Interment
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church-Honey Creek Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
September 5, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Phillips passing. He sounds like he was such a light in this world. I would have loved to have been a friend. We send our deepest condolences to Steve, Sandy, Julia and Kenneth. Know that your Holy Trinity family mourns with you. RIP Phillip
Michael and Rita Farmer
Friend
September 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayer to you Sandy and Steve.That has to be really hard.
Rosemary Bolte
Family Friend
September 5, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Duke Altman
Friend
September 4, 2020
Phillip you brought light and laughter to so many. We will miss you greatly! It was a pleasure to serve alongside you. Until we meet again...rest easy brother..We've got it from here.
Linda Salzar
Friend
September 4, 2020
Graham Family, my prayers go out to each of you in your loss of Phillip. I had not worked with him but he was a member of a professional society I belong to. I want to wish you all comfort during your time of sorry. "When the candle burns out, daylight comes." Many prayers to your family
Monica Hartman
Acquaintance
September 4, 2020
Steve and Sandy, my thoughts and prayers are with you. My heart goes out - sending love and praying for peace wIthin your hearts . . .in God's hands.
Patti Jo Bliss
Friend
September 3, 2020
Sandy and Steve and family - my heart is broken for you. What s sweet soul he seemed to be. You are in our thoughts and prayers as you navigate life with Phillip watching you from a kinder gentler place. Please hold one another close. All of our love - Kate and Robert Crosby
Kate Crosby
Family Friend
September 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Graham family. Praying for healing and comfort that can only come from our Father! May you feel his presence in the loving arms of friends and family.
Cindy Beckwith
September 3, 2020
Phillip will be greatly missed. He was my client at Skorpios and I was always impressed with his achievements and knowledge in EHS. I really enjoyed working with him. Deepest condolences to all his family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Molly McKenna
Coworker
September 3, 2020
My sincere sympathy on the loss of your son. Steve and Sandy, it has been several years since we were in Bible Study together. I did not know Phillip but as I read his story he certainly was a wonderful person. I have enrolled him with the Marians of the Immaculate Conception for 5 years of prayers/masses. May God be with you and comfort you at this time.
Judy Wilken
September 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. God bless you all.
Cory Galvan
September 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. God bless.
Connie Redmond
Family Friend
September 2, 2020
I had the pleasure of being your scoutmaster, you taught me much and always impressed me with ability to see the big and little picture. My heart is saddened, but I feel glad that I have you in heaven praying for me
!
William Cunningham
Friend
