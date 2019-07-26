|
|
July 31, 1927 - July 10, 2019
Phillips Clarke Huck, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
He was born on July 31, 1927 in Washington, D.C., lived for a short time in Miami, FL, but moved with his parents as a young boy to San Antonio where he spent the majority of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Laurie Meriwether Huck and Cornelia Clarke Huck and his brother Laurie M. Huck, Jr. He is survived by his brother Minor Lewis Huck (C'Leste), and his sister, Cornelia Huck Swayze. He is also survived by nephews and nieces Laurie LeBarre, J. B. Huck (Gina), Mary Minor Huck, Lew Villarreal (David), Walter Gundlach (Ginger), Steven Gundlach, Mark Gundlach (Karen), Mimi Macmurdo (Bill), and great nephew Malik Jabeir (Citlalli) as well as numerous other great nieces and nephews.
Phillips graduated from Texas Military Institute and attended the University of Texas.
He joined the Navy in World War II and served in the Philippines.
He had a lifelong love of history and genealogy, with an amazing recall of historical events, dates and people. A passionate and proud American, he was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, The Sons of Republic of Texas, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Society of Colonial Wars.
His careers spanned several areas including insurance, teaching, and ranching.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Morningside at The Meadows Retirement Community where Phillips resided for the past seven years and received loving and compassionate care.
Services will be held at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church, 111 Barilla Place, San Antonio, Texas on Saturday July 27 at 9:30 A.M. Private services for the family will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Morningside at The Meadows, 730 Babcock Rd., San Antonio, TX 78201.
