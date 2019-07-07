|
August 21, 1940 - June 25, 2019
Phil was born August 21, 1940 in San Saba County, Texas and went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2019. He had a great life. He loved New York, Cadillacs, and fast boats. He graduated from St. Mary's University.
He is survived by his sister, Fay Schoenfeld and niece, Tommi Lu Riklin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Grace Willborn; two brothers, Ulman Willborn and Jesse Boyd Willborn and his sister, LaFane Moore and brother-in-law, Tom Moore.
After he graduated, he moved to Reno, Nevada with Tom and LaFane Moore to work in the family business, The Holliday Hotel and Casino. When the Hotel and Casino was sold, he moved back, and with the help of LaFane and he started Town and Country Antiques on Broadway until his retirement. He then moved to Boerne before having to go to St. Francis Nursing Home until his passing. He will be deeply missed by all.
Funeral Services will be private for family and close friends. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. May God Bless and take care of you. Phil, rest in peace and pain free. You will be missed.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019