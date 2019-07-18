|
May 2, 1943 - July 13, 2019
Phylis Jean Locklar Muennink of Hondo, 76, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Born in Victoria, May 2, 1943, she was the daughter of Clyde Locklar and Freda Mae Covington Locklar.
Phylis purchased and operated Edna's Flower Shop for a time and also had a career as a registered nurse. She had the ability to make people smile, professionally, as well as in her personal life. A well-rounded woman, her interests and talents spanned a wide spectrum. Phylis was a giver, even after death, as she was proud to be an organ donor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, T. H. Johns; husband, Donald L. Muennink Sr.; and sister, Sandra S. Wood.
Survivors include her children, Lesley Jean (Mark) Schautteet of New Braunfels, Donald L. (Maria) Muennink Jr. of Manor, Jessica Lynn (Richard) Martin of San Antonio and Justin Todd Muennink of Leander; nine grandchildren, six great-grand children; and sister, Tanya Patteson of Seguin.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 20, from 3 to 5 p.m., with a Memorial Service to be held at 5 p.m., at Guinn-Horger Funeral Home Chapel, Hondo.
She may be remembered with flowers or donations made to , Donate Life America, or the .
For more information: guinn-horger.com
Published in Express-News on July 18, 2019