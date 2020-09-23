Phyllis Ann Warner Smith passed away September 21, 2020 in Boerne, Texas. She was born September 11, 1925 in Furnas County Nebraska to Leon George (Jerry) Warner and Marguerite Dalton Warner. From infancy she was raised by her loving grandparents, George and Eliza Warner, after her mother died. Upon graduation from High School in Beaver City, NE she made her contribution to the WWII effort by working as a secretary in the Finance office at McCook AAF. There she met Lt. Ennis Charles Smith. They were married March 31, 1945 and as time went on became the proud parents of five sons and one daughter. They resided for 35 years in Bellaire, TX then retired to the Texas Hill Country near Bandera for 30 years. Her last four years were spent at Morningside at Menger Springs in Boerne, Texas.

Phyllis and "Smitty" traveled the world and made friends wherever they went. Many great times and memories were made with family and friends at their Rockport retreat. She was a member of Bandera United Methodist Church where she enjoyed many years of singing in the choir. Phyllis served as the President of the Methodist Hospital Auxiliary in Houston for several years. She held several offices in the Bandera Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. As a longtime member of the Delphian Society, she held numerous offices as well as the Bandera Fine Arts Club. Most of all, she was a happy homemaker, avid gardener, and loving wife and mother. Her family meant more to her than life itself.

Her survivors are her sons; Charles, Randy, Scott (Catherine), Michael, Craig; daughter, Georganne (Jeffery); grandchildren, Jessica, Kelly, Keenan, Taylor, Jovi, Amira, Zeina and Shadia; great-grandchildren are Kylar and Brody. She leaves many nieces and nephews; and many, many dear friends.

A private graveside service will take place at Bandera Cemetery. The family would like to thank Alamo Hospice and Morningside Manor for their kindness.