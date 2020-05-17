Phyllis K. Salinas born on March 23, 1948, passed away on May 12, 2020 at age 72. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alberto Salinas Sr.; parents, Harold and Edna Edmonson; sister, Harriet Stuart. She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Bailey (Alvin), and Pam Floyd (John); her daughter, Shannon Kay Salinas; sons, Albert Salinas Jr. (Theresa), Michael Salinas Sr. (Lucy), Dustin Salinas Sr. (Sonia); grandchildren, Alberto III (Bianca), Austin Harold, Mackenzie Jane, Christian, Gage, Sean, Dustin Jr., Michael Jr and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Rose, and Lorenzo; extended family and friends. Our mother was a beautiful, strong, caring, and loving woman who loved her family more than anything in this world. She had a great life and was greatly loved. She loved being around her grandkids. She will be greatly missed. She was our rock and the heart and soul of our family. We love you momma. Now it's time to walk with the angels.The family will be having private services, however you may join them for the service via live stream on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.Arrangements with