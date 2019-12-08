|
|
Pierrette (Fluet) Riou, beloved mother, 91, went to be with our Lord on December 1, 2019. Born in Québec, Canada, Pierrette grew up on the family dairy farm as the eldest of nine children. After discerning whether she had a religious vocation, she taught in Catholic schools in Québec as a lay teacher. In 1957, she married Jean Riou of San Antonio, where they made their home. When the children were older, she earned a degree from UTSA and taught in Catholic and public elementary schools for many years until retiring, prior to Jean's passing in 2006. Survivors include sons Pierre and Charles, siblings (and spouses) Gérard (Yvette Desjardins), Andrée Dubé, Micheline (Louis Desmeules) and Gilles, and many dear nephews, nieces, and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation begins at 5 PM, with Rosary recitation at 7 PM, Sunday December 15 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, December 16 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 758 Ramsey. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II, 746 Castroville Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Francis Nursing Home, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, or The Parkinson's Foundation. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019