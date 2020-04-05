Home

PILAR "PENNY" RAMOS
PILAR "PENNY" RAMOS

PILAR "PENNY" RAMOS Obituary

Pilar "Penny" Ramos age 91 of San Antonio passed on to her Eternal Reward on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

She was born on October 12, 1928 in Pecos, Texas to Liberato and Augustina Acosta. Penny was a military wife and lived all over the United States and the World, but never lost her small town personality. We will all miss her warm smile, kisses and tight hugs.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gavino (Ray) Ramos, her sisters, Prudencia "Lencha" and Juanita "Joni" and her daughter-in-law, Yolanda. Penny is survived by her children, David Ramos, Barbara Merkle and her husband, Greg and Dr. Steven R. Ramos and his wife, Irene; grandchildren, Alexis Ramos (Nathan Wagaman), Monica (Chris), Andrea (Anthony), Dr. Steven (Ryan), Anthony Merkle (Victoria) and Claire; great grandchildren, Adam Smith, Olivia Ramos, Steven J. Ramos and Amalia McCaulsky; her sister, Beatrice Herrera; numerous beloved nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

SERVICES

A Private Graveside Service for her immediate family was held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date; please refer to www.missionparks.com for information and to sign the guestbook.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020
Inform family & friends of PILAR "PENNY"'s passing.
