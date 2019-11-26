|
|
Pilar, affectionately known to most as Pearl, entered eternal rest on November 21, 2019. She was born to Crisoforo and Matiana Rodriguez Ramon in rural Charlotte, Texas. She is preceded in death by her son Ernest and former husband of 30 years, Narciso Mejia; parents, four sisters and four brothers.
Remaining survivors are daughters, Linda, Teresa, Pearl, and Connie; sister Janie; 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. From a large family, she still worked in the fields alongside her siblings. Her father grew cotton and vegetables, she had to care for farm animals and operate farm equipment. Therefore, not able to finish high school, she moved to the city at 17 to seek employment. She lived with a married sister and became a baby-sitter to many of her nieces and nephews before finding a permanent job. This would prove beneficial when she started her family and had many baby-sitters to choose from. In 1944 she met her husband-to-be and they became pen pals while he served overseas during WWII. In 1946 they were married in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Charlotte. The first child was born the next year and four followed. She was happy rearing five children. At home, she made fresh tortillas for every meal; sewed dresses, blouses, slacks, costumes, etc., many times going without herself until all were properly clothed. Being good friends with the neighbors in South San Antonio, she was asked and agreed to clean the ill neighbor's house to make ends meet. When the youngest started school, she went to work, at Miller Curtain Company. After witnessing all her children graduate from high school, she felt she needed to achieve the same and obtained her GED at the age of 52.
It was at this time, she became an entrepreneur in the creation of a ceramic shop in her back yard. She was very artistic and very successful in this venture. Also, several years later she began a smaller venture in offering and selling gold and silver jewelry. The family will miss her dearly as she was the anchor of the family, especially during the holidays. She was lovingly called "Momo" by all the grandchildren. The entire family would come (to her) home to enjoy her meals but especially her home-made tamales. She always decorated her home for Christmas, and it was truly a winter wonderland with a small village, wall decorations, her ceramic figurines and a Christmas tree with vintage as well as homemade ornaments from the children as well as grand children She was a member of St. Leo's Catholic Church from 1957 - 1988 where she volunteered in church activities. She became a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in 1988 to the present where she was a Eucharistic Minister, member of The Legion of Mary, Catholic Daughters of America, The Guadalupanas and a performer for St. Gregory Line Dancers who performed at nursing homes and various festivals. Though she may be gone she will forever remain in our hearts. We love you Mother.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 26, 2019