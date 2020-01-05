|
|
Porfirio P. Juarez, 92, entered into eternal rest on December 17, 2019. He was born on September 15, 1927 in Fentress, Texas to Juan and Susana Juarez. He is preceded in death by his wife, Minerva R. Juarez; his parents, Juan and Susana Juarez; brothers, Juan, Dario, Anastacio, Jose and Ezekiel; son, Rojelio Juarez; grandsons, HM2 Phillip Anthony Azevedo, Lance Corporal Mark David Juarez. He is survived by his children, Ricardo Juarez (Beatriz), Raquel Juarez, Porfirio Juarez, Jr. (Sherri), George Juarez, Alejandro Juarez, Graciela Casarez (George), Sara Ortiz (Jose) and Leonardo R. Juarez (Lilibeth); sister, Jovita Ramirez; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren. Dad was a very loving and caring father and grandpa that kept his family in his prayers. Dad was a Devoted Catholic and his faith in the Lord was so strong. He was a member of the Men's Club and De Colores. He enjoyed watching football ,baseball and basketball games. Dad's favorite sport teams were the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and San Antonio Spurs.
His favorite foods were hot dogs and chicken wings. He also enjoyed his visits with his sister Jovita and visiting with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dad loved sharing memories about his childhood and how he grew up on the ranch and we loved listening about his childhood. We love you dad and you will be greatly miss! Always in our hearts and in our prayers.
A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Continued visitation on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held at San Martin de Porres Parish on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020