Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Interment
Following Services
Chapel Hill Memorial Park
7735 Gibbs Sprawl Rd
Converse, TX
Porfirria C. Sanchez

Porfirria C. Sanchez Obituary

Porfirria C. Sanchez went to be with the Lord on November 9, 2019 at the age of 99. She was preceded in death by her parents Juan and Romana Cortez, husband Raymond M. Sanchez; brothers, Carlos, Alejandro, Domingo, Eugenio, Ismael and Arturo Cortez.

Porfirria is survived by her children and their spouses, Enrique and Teresa Sanchez, Sylvia Galan, Aurora Estrada, Ramon Sanchez, Francisco Sanchez and Sylvia De Los Santos, Silvano Sanchez; sister, Janie Gonzalez; 16 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will begin 5:00 pm Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at

Roy Akers Funeral Home, 515 N. Main Ave. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10:30 am Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Roy Akers Funeral Home.

Interment to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Park 7735 Gibbs Sprawl Rd. Converse, TX.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 12, 2019
