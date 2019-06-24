|
|
4 January 1941 - 20 June 2019
Porter L. Sparkman passed away Thursday, 20 June 2019 in San Antonio, after battling
cancer for over a year.
Porter was born 4 January 1941 in Corpus Christi, TX, to Willard R. and Mina L. Sparkman. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School in Beeville, TX, and Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, TX, with a degree in Journalism.
After a stint as a police reporter with the San Antonio Express News he was accepted by the U.S. Civil Service and began a 30+ year career in computers with assignments in Germany, Virginia, and San Antonio.
He is survived by his wife Marcia of 49 years, two sons, Gregory (and his wife Carrie) of Dallas and Steven (and his wife Sarah) of Seattle, WA,
brother David H. Sparkman of Mineral, TX and one grandson, James Porter.
A Rosary will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1602 Thousand Oaks in San Antonio Monday afternoon, 23 June, at 4:30pm with a funeral Mass to follow
at 5:00pm. Reception to follow.
Published in Express-News on June 24, 2019