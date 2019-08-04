|
June 5, 1934 - July 27, 2019
Preston N. "Sonny" Littrell, Jr. passed away peacefully on Saturday, July, 27, 2019. He was born June 5, 1934 in San Antonio, TX to Preston N. Littrell, Sr. and Katherine K. Littrell. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Jon K. "Bubba" Littrell. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Kathy; children, Mike (Pauly), Patti Farber (Chuck) and Mark; brother, Bill (Mary Ann) and sister-in-law Rose, along with 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grand children and one on the way. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and a host of friends. Family was most important to him and he always made time for them no matter how busy he might be.
Preston grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1952. He attended San Antonio College until he was inducted into the Army in 1954.
He served in Germany where he played baseball and was assigned to the Medical Service Corp. He liked to say that he served 21 months and 19 days, but who was counting. Upon his discharge from the Army he worked at the YMCA and attended St. Mary's University from which he graduated in 1959.
Preston was actively involved in education since the beginning of his career. He coached high school baseball followed by his service as a high school and college football official and was a member of the Southwest Football Officials Association (SFOA) from 1957 to 1993.
On August 1, 1961 he left coaching and embarked on a 55 year career in the pharmaceutical industry beginning with Eaton Laboratories (later Norwich Eaton and then Procter and Gamble Pharmaceuticals) from which he retired in 1988. The day after retirement from P&G he went to work for Mission Pharmacal Company in San Antonio as their Government Sales Manager and continued his career until his final retirement at the age of 82 on August 1, 2016, the date of his 55th anniversary in medical sales.
Beginning in 1961, Preston began a long association with the Society of Government Service Urologists (SGSU) and attended more than 40 Kimbrough Urological Seminars. In 1992 he became the Administrator for the SGSU and served in that capacity until 2009. During that time, as he would say, he had the honor and privilege of working with and for our wonderful military urologists and others in federal service and civilian urology.
Preston received numerous awards and honors in his lifetime including the H. G. Stevenson Award for Service to the SGSU and Mission Pharmacal's Winston A. Simmonds Award for Leadership. Among his honors were the establishment of: The Preston N. Littrell Resident Excellence Award in Urology, UT Health San Antonio; The Kathy and Preston Littrell Urology Conference Room, UT Health San Antonio; and the Kathy and Preston Littrell Awards Banquet at the Annual Kimbrough Urological Seminar.
Preston lived the two great commandments every day he was on this earth. He loved the Lord with his whole heart and he loved his neighbor as himself and put that love into action. "What can I do for you?" was his mantra in every facet of his life, be it family, friends, business associates, or people he hardly knew. He was truly a man of God!
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Ian Thompson, Jr. M.D., Gordon Willey, M.D. and Tom Rozanski, M.D., and his caregivers from Christus VNA Home Care and Christus VNA Hospice. Special thanks to the therapists and the staff on the 600 hall of Sorrento who cared so lovingly for Preston during his final days. Also, many thanks to the Walsdorf family who were so kind and generous to Preston during his many enjoyable years at Mission Pharmacal Company and to the DeSantis family and members of the SGSU for their support and friendship over the years.
SERVICES
Visitation, Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. Funeral service, Friday, August 9 from 12:30PM- 1:30PM at First Baptist Church 515 McCullough, San Antonio with a visitation prior to the service from 11:30am- 12:30PM at the church. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: the Television Ministry, First Baptist Church San Antonio, 515 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, Texas 78215 or https://fbcsa.org/
tvspecialoffering and/or Friends of CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Foundation, 100 N.E. Loop 410, Suite 706, San Antonio, TX 78216 or www.friendsfoundation.org to benefit the Cancer Program at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019