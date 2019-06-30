|
|
November 30, 1933 - June 26, 2019
Prince was born on November 30, 1933 in Warrenton, North Carolina to Clement and Theresa Baker. As a loving husband and father Prince was loved by many. He was a giving and humble man, always ready to help his family and friends. Above all else he put his service to Jehovah first and dedicated his life to him in 1972. He retired from military service after 20 years. He held various positions with local companies like Coca Cola but retired permanently from secular work from NISD Transportation. He also owned and operated his landscaping business. Prince fell asleep on June 26, 2019 at his residence with his family. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Geraldine Baker, his children, Darrell Baker (Julia), John Mark Wilcots III (Margueritte), James Wilcots (Donna), Robin Riley (Shedrick) and 12 grandchildren, Maegan, Jalisa, Jacqueline, Jaynee, Jasmine, Jayden, John Mark, Maurice, Myra, Brandon, Devin, Kevin and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Lionel and Donald Baker, and daughters Theresa Baker and Lisa Hines.
Visitation will be on July 3rd from 3:00pm to 9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Memorial Service will be on July 4th at 2:00pm at the Kingdom Hall, 3338 Weir, San Antonio, Texas 78226.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019