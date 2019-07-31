|
August 17, 1930 - July 27, 2019
Priscilla "Patt" Black born on August 17, 1930 went to join the Lord on July 27, 2019 at the age of 88. Patt was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Schertz Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on July 31, 2019