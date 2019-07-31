Home

Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Sunset Memorial Park
Priscilla "Patt" Black


1930 - 2019
Priscilla "Patt" Black Obituary
August 17, 1930 - July 27, 2019
Priscilla "Patt" Black born on August 17, 1930 went to join the Lord on July 27, 2019 at the age of 88. Patt was loved by many and will be missed by all.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Schertz Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:30AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.



You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with:
Published in Express-News on July 31, 2019
