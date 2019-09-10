|
January 4, 1923 - September 6, 2019
Priscilla Gonzalez, born Maria Prisciliana Moore on January 4, 1923 in San Antonio, TX rested in peace on September 6, 2019. She died at home where she had resided for over 70 years with her family and faithful helpers at her side. She was 96 years old.
She was baptized into the Catholic faith on January 28, 1923 at San Fernando Cathedral. Living only a mile from St. Philip's of Jesus Church (SPJ) it became the center of her and her family's life. Throughout her amazing 75 year involvement she either participated or held leadership positions in the PTC, Ladies LULAC Council 187, The Guadalupanas, Red Hat Society, The Altar Society, SPJ Social Club, SPJ Festivals, SPJ Seniors, and even a SPJ weekly Bingo Caller. No task was to small for her if it benefited the church.
For a period of 15 years she also worked at the SPJ Rectory were her cooking skills benefited many priests and visitors.
Having filled almost every conceivable role in the church you could not have asked for a more dedicated parishioner than she.
She was indeed a pillar of the church and gave it her heart and soul. This passion was only secondary to her fierce devotion to her family. In addition, she often rolled up her sleeves to fight at City Hall for improving the conditions for her neighbors. Her longevity allowed her to bless not only her family but a devoted group of lifelong friends. The source of her strength was her faith and enduring the hardships of being a child of the Depression Era.
Her stories of endurance, patience and strength will be passed from generation to generation. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 61 years, Reyes Gonzalez. She is survived in death by her daughters Patricia A. and husband Art Curtis, Margaret and husband Al Rivera (deceased); sons Raymond M. and wife Lucia Gonzalez, Stephen M. Gonzalez and wife Linda Oats, Michael M. Gonzalez and wife Melinda, and Mark A. Gonzalez and wife Patricia. The long trail of her legacy includes, 17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thanks the unwavering care and devotion of Consuelo Avila, Norma Martinez, Celia Regalado and Crucita Rivera. As well, as the endearing friendship of Maryann Palacio.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11th from 5 - 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Phillip of Jesus Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass will be Thursday, September 12th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Phillip of Jesus Catholic Church with Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
