Alamo Funeral Chapel
624 N Alamo St
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 225-5731
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alamo Funeral Chapels
624 N Alamo St
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Alamo Funeral Chapels
624 N Alamo St
San Antonio, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Alamo Funeral Chapels
624 N Alamo St
San Antonio, TX
Procoro Lionel Garza


1944 - 2019
Procoro Lionel Garza Obituary
April 4, 1944 - August 27, 2019
Procoro Lionel Garza born on April 4, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas entered into rest on August 27, 2019 at the age of 75 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Procoro and Elvira Ortega Garza. He is survived by his wife, Louise Garza; daughter, Lisa Garza Rivera (Nicolas); son, Lionel Anthony Garza ( Darlene); sisters, Sylvia Sotello and Leticia Guerra; brother, Leonard Garza; 7 grand- children, Jason Gonzales, Denise Kretzer, Brianna Gonzalez, Dylan Martinez, Nicolas Rivera, Justin, Garza, and Elisa Rivera; and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Alamo Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Alamo Funeral Chapels with the interment to follow at the El Carmen Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 29, 2019
