Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
San Fernando II
Rachel A. Pena


1938 - 2019
Rachel A. Pena Obituary

Rachel A. Pena, 81, went to be with her Lord on November 19, 2019.

She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Frank and Adelina Acosta on October 5, 1938.

She was a member of the red hat society for more than 15 years. She is loved by many friends, respected by the community and made a deep impact on many people's lives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one daughter. She is survived by 2 sons and 3 daughters, 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Trevino Funeral Home (226 Cupples Rd.) on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019 the funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m.

Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with interment to follow at San Fernando II.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 24, 2019
