Rachel R. Covarrubias
1953 - 2020
Rachel R. Covarrubias went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 67.

Rachel was born on July 24, 1953 in San Antonio Texas. She is preceded in death by her Mother Irene Palencia.

Rachel is survived by Spouse Juan Covarrubias; Children Laura Gutierrez (David) and Christina Arredondo (Frank); Grandchildren David, Serena and Eliana; Siblings Robert Reta, Johnny Palencia, Javier Palencia and Rebecca Minica; TJ Cardenas and other numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Southside Funeral Home, 6301 South Flores Street, San Antonio, Texas 78214 with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:45 a.m.

Due to COVID19 mandates, limited seating capacity will be available at the funeral home and at the graveside. Face coverings will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Southside Funeral Home.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
AUG
4
Rosary
06:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
AUG
4
Funeral Mass
07:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
AUG
5
Graveside service
10:15 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Southside Funeral Home
6301 S. Flores St.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 922-6339
