RAFAEL SANTIAGO RAMIREZ
1924 - 2020
Rafael Santiago Ramirez born on October 24, 1924 went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020 at the age of 95.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eulalio and Catalina Ramirez, his son, Mario Alberto Ramirez, and his loving wife of 76 years, Marina Martinez Ramirez. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Villarreal, Gloria Reyna (Toby), Aurora Ortiz, Susie Ramirez (Sonny), and Marina Adair; sons, Rafael Ramirez (Barbie), and Rafael Ramirez II (Rosie); 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous extended family and friends. Rafael, known to everyone who loved him as Lito, was a devout Christian devoted to his loving wife and family. He was witty, charming, a jokester and always welcomed everyone with love and open arms. His outgoing personality served him in establishing a 25 year career with Southern Life Insurance Co. He will be dearly missed and has left a mark in our hearts that will live forever.

Private services will be held Wednesday and Thursday, August 5-6, 2020 for immediate family only.

You may join the family for the service at 7pm on Wednesday via live stream at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=hillcrest+funeral+home. Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Service
AUG
6
Service
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home - San Antonio
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 1, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Joe and Irma Gutierrez
Family
July 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family. May he rest in peace
Martha Gerardo
Friend
July 30, 2020
Our deepest regrets on your loss. Our hearts and prayers are with you all.
Rebecca Hernandez
Friend
July 30, 2020
Being in your life for the last 2 years has made mine complete. I didnt know that I needed another grandpa, mom, 2 sisters, and so many family members that I didnt know I wanted (but need)! Ill miss the heck out of you and Lita. d
Brandy Hamel
Friend
