Rafael Santiago Ramirez born on October 24, 1924 went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2020 at the age of 95.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eulalio and Catalina Ramirez, his son, Mario Alberto Ramirez, and his loving wife of 76 years, Marina Martinez Ramirez. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Villarreal, Gloria Reyna (Toby), Aurora Ortiz, Susie Ramirez (Sonny), and Marina Adair; sons, Rafael Ramirez (Barbie), and Rafael Ramirez II (Rosie); 19 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous extended family and friends. Rafael, known to everyone who loved him as Lito, was a devout Christian devoted to his loving wife and family. He was witty, charming, a jokester and always welcomed everyone with love and open arms. His outgoing personality served him in establishing a 25 year career with Southern Life Insurance Co. He will be dearly missed and has left a mark in our hearts that will live forever.

Private services will be held Wednesday and Thursday, August 5-6, 2020 for immediate family only.

You may join the family for the service at 7pm on Wednesday via live stream at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=hillcrest+funeral+home. Arrangements with