June 19, 1925 - March 24, 2019

Ralph C. Ware, age 93, died peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born on June 19, 1925 to Robert Rea Ware and Elizabeth Dickerson Ware, in Oak Park, Illinois.





He graduated from Oak Park HS and Cornell University. While attending Cornell University, he was a member of both the Varsity Swim Team as a diver, and the Varsity Track Team as a hurdler.



Ralph moved his family from Chicago to San Antonio in 1949. He was involved in ranching and farming in the Goliad and San Antonio areas. In 1956 he started Ware Implement Distributors, which operated until his retirement in 1987.



He was an active participant in many civic and philanthropic organizations in both San Antonio and Charlevoix, Michigan, his summer home. His fifty years of service as a lay reader for the Episcopal Church, and his many years as a board member of the Alamo Heights Independent School District were achievements of which he was most proud.



He was preceded in death by his parents and three older siblings, Robert, Evelyn, and John. Also preceding him was his oldest son, Robert R. (Bob) Ware.



Ralph is survived by his wife Margaret; his children, Sudi Alexander, Tom Ware (Gwynn), Amy Ware, and stepchildren, Melinda Curry, Greg Lawrence, Jeff Lawrence, and Julie Miller (Mark). Ralph's grandchildren: Kim Alexander, Lettie Vellano (Mike), Katie Ware, Hannah Ware, Emily Ware, Caleb Czimskey and Erin Czimskey; Margaret's grandchildren: Sarah Tomasson (David), Mason Miller, Miles Miller, Olivia Lawrence, Jake Lawrence, Kiera Johnson, Sydney Lawrence, Nate Lawrence and Matthew Lawrence.







The family wishes to thank his caregivers from Margie's Angels and Trinity Hospice.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY

APRIL 6, 2019

11:00 A. M.

ST. MARGARET'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH

5310 STAHL ROAD

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bob Ware Memorial Scholarship at the Alamo Heights School Foundation, the Virgil Blossom Scholarship (NEISD), or the .