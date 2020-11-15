1/
Ralph Eugene Cofield
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lt. Col. Ralph Eugene Cofield, USAF (Ret), 91, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas. He was born on September 14, 1929 in Reynolds, Georgia to William and Agnes Youngblood Cofield. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Raymond Lamar Cofield; and first wife, Joan Cofield. Ralph is survived by his wife, Linda Martin Cofield; son, Ralph Edward Cofield; daughter, Valorie Jeanne Cofield; stepson, Garrett Williams (Tricia); and niece, Christy Cofield. Services will be held at a later date. You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved