August 26, 1927 - July 22, 2019
Ralph Gold Gillig, of Castroville, passed away on July 22, 2019 at the age of 91. He was born August 26, 1927 in San Antonio, TX, to Clarence J. Gillig, Sr. and Cora Ann Gold Gillig. Ralph graduated from Floresville High School in 1945 and joined the U.S. Navy. After completing his service in the Navy, he returned to San Antonio for employment and classes at Trinity University. He was a supervisor in the overhead distribution engineering department with CPS Energy, retiring after thirty-one years, having made many life-long friends. Ralph became a Master Mason in 1959. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #1429 in Helotes, TX, and of the Alzafar Shrine in San Antonio, TX. He enjoyed many years of deer hunting, fishing the local lakes, cooking for CPS Energy family events, and running the annual family sausage-making.
On May 25, 1961, Ralph married Patricia Ann Bruff at Zion Lutheran Church in San Antonio. They made their home in San Antonio and raised their daughter there. In 1982, Ralph and Patricia moved to a small family ranch in Big Foot, TX, where they raised cattle. In 2000, they moved to a home on the Medina River in Castroville.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Patricia Gillig of Castroville; daughter, Julie Garrison and husband Doug of Houston, Texas; grandson, Randy Garrison and wife Lisa; granddaughter, Rachel Scott and husband Taylor; great-grand children, Cullen, Landry, and Sloane Scott; nephew, C.J. (Debbie) Gillig and nieces, Debbie (Pete) Powell and Sandy (Gary) Becka. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Sr. and Cora Gillig and his brother, Clarence J. (Cecelia) Gillig, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hondo, TX. Services will conclude at the church. Memorials may be made in Ralph's memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hondo, TX, or .
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019