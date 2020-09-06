1/1
RALPH HOMER "BUD" ABLES
1930 - 2020
Bud Ables joined his heavenly Father on 8/27/2020. Bud was born in Floresville, TX on October 24,1930 to Horace T. and Beulah Reed Ables.

Bud retired as a pipefitter/welder. He moved to Concan, TX where he and his former wife Doris Post Ables purchased acreage on the Frio River.

Bud married Patsy Christa-Ables 26 years ago. They loved to travel in their motor home visiting 49 states. He spent his last years gardening, which he loved.

Bud was a loving husband, amazing father, step-father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Patsy, daughters and son-in-law's, Cheryl (K. Doug) Hackradt of

Conroe TX; Beverly Hermann of Houston; Two Step children Kenny (Joannie) Christa and Sharon (Eddie) Lynch of San Antonio. Two grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Wayside Chapel, located at 1705 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, Monday September 14th at 1:00. In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Wayside Chapel
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
