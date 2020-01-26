|
Ralph M. Flanigan, Jr., of Universal City, Texas passed away on January 20th, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Sophie and Ralph M. Flanigan Sr. on December 4th, 1945.
He is survived by Evelyn, his wife of 50 years. In addition, he is survived by his brothers, James J. Flanigan (Cheryle), Mark Flanigan; sisters, Theresa M. Matarese (Richard), Linda J. Rappach; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Bruce D. Flanigan.
Ralph served in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years; then on staff at the UT Health Science Center and University of Incarnate Word, both located in San Antonio, Texas.
Family will receive guests from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, January 29th, 2020 at Porter Loring North. FUNERAL SERVICETHURSDAY, JANUARY 30th 202012:30 pmPORTER LORING NORTH
Procession to follow to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery for a 2:15 p.m.
Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to .
Published in Express-News on Jan. 26, 2020