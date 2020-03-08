|
Ralph M. Rosas, 84, was called home on March 2, 2020. He was born on October 20, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to Diego Rosas and Genevieve M. Cruz. He is proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Marta Rosas and son, John Rosas. He is survived by his loving daughters; Joyce Almaguer (Ralph), JoAnn Sosa (Alfred); brothers, Ignacio De La Vega, Carlos Cruz (Emily); Granddaughters, Genevieve and Olivia Sosa. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. At the age of 18 Ralph began his professional career at Kelly Air Force Base dedicating 38 years of faithful and devoted civilian employment to Federal Service. Ralph was a man of God. With his wife of 53 years, together, they were founding members of El Sendero Assembly of God Church. He raised his beloved family there and remained a life-long, dedicated member. He served as a deacon for many years and happily volunteered to his church family whenever needed. Outside of church, he enjoyed participating in sports including basketball, baseball, bowling, golf, fishing and hunting. Anyone who knew him also knew of his beautiful singing abilities. At home, in church, or anywhere he went he had a tune to share and would happily sing for anyone.
The services for Mr. Rosas are as follows:
Monday, March 9th, 2020 Visitation from 6pm to 7pmService 7pmSendero Assembly of God Church 5408 Daughtry Dr.San Antonio, Texas 78238 Tuesday 10am March 10th, 2020Castle Ridge Mortuary8008 W Military Dr.San Antonio, Texas 78227 With burial to follow San Jose Burial Park
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020