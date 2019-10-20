Home

Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
San Antonio Garden Center
3310 N. New Braunfels Avenue
San Antonio, TX
Ralph Marvin Jentsch


1931 - 2019
Ralph Marvin Jentsch Obituary

Ralph Marvin Jentsch, 87, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. The son of Thelma Louise McCarley Jentsch and Marvin Walter Jentsch, he was born at home in Floresville, Texas on October 27, 1931. A retired CPA, business owner, teacher, and volunteer; Ralph embraced life in many ways. He graduated from University of Texas at Austin before serving in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Rochester. Known for his love of travel and admiration of fine art, music, food, and culture, he enjoyed sharing many stories of his grand adventures. He will be remembered fondly and greatly missed. Ralph is predeceased by his parents and his son Ralph Anderson (Randy) Jentsch. He is survived by his former wife and friend Elizabeth Anderson Jentsch, daughter Sarah Elizabeth Brantley, granddaughter Jessica Rice, sister Barbara Switzer (husband Fred), niece Jill Hauck, nephew David Switzer (wife Sally), his grandnieces and grandnephews, and his many cousins. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of San Antonio, for the kindness and care they provided to Ralph. Their compassion has brought much comfort to the family. A memorial service is scheduled for Ralph at 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 at San Antonio Garden Center, 3310 N. New Braunfels Avenue, San Antonio, Texas. A lunch reception will follow the service at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Ralph's honor to one of these organizations: Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children – www.sunshinecottage.org

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
