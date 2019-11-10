Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Ralph Neumann
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino Santa Maria
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
159 Camino Santa Maria
San Antonio, TX
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Holy Rosary Parish
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Eucharist of Christian Burial
Holy Rosary Parish
Ralph Neumann Obituary

Bro. Ralph Neumann died on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the evening at the Marianist Residence. He was 84 years of age and lived Marianist religious life for 64 years.

He was born in Milwaukee, WI and met the Marianists at Don Bosco High School. He received a Bachelor's degree from St. Mary's University in San Antonio and a Master's in Education degree from St. Louis University in St. Louis, MO. Bro. Ralph served in Marianist parishes and high schools in the United States. He was very proud of his missionary work in Mexico and Peru where he spent 24 years.

Bro. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Blanche (Jasinski) Neumann. He is survived by Jerry and Mary Lou Neumann, cousin, Dunbar, WI; Jennie Dziennik, cousin, Milwaukee, WI; Rev. David Filut, cousin, Muskego, WI; Don and Dorothy Heinze, cousin, Wind Lake, WI, Tom and Pat Liner, cousin, Brookfield, WI and many friends from Holy Rosary parish as well as students from St. Mary's University.

FUNERAL SERVICES

On Sunday, November 10, there will be a viewing at 6:00 PM and a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 159 Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX 78228.

On Monday, November 11, there will be a viewing at 3:00 PM followed by the Eucharist of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Parish at 4:00 P.M.

Interment in the Marianist Cemetery will follow immediately after Eucharist, followed by a reception and dinner at the Marianist Residence.

MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marianist Mission, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Dayton, OH 45430.

Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019
