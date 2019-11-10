|
Bro. Ralph Neumann died on Wednesday, Nov. 6, in the evening at the Marianist Residence. He was 84 years of age and lived Marianist religious life for 64 years.
He was born in Milwaukee, WI and met the Marianists at Don Bosco High School. He received a Bachelor's degree from St. Mary's University in San Antonio and a Master's in Education degree from St. Louis University in St. Louis, MO. Bro. Ralph served in Marianist parishes and high schools in the United States. He was very proud of his missionary work in Mexico and Peru where he spent 24 years.
Bro. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Blanche (Jasinski) Neumann. He is survived by Jerry and Mary Lou Neumann, cousin, Dunbar, WI; Jennie Dziennik, cousin, Milwaukee, WI; Rev. David Filut, cousin, Muskego, WI; Don and Dorothy Heinze, cousin, Wind Lake, WI, Tom and Pat Liner, cousin, Brookfield, WI and many friends from Holy Rosary parish as well as students from St. Mary's University.FUNERAL SERVICES
On Sunday, November 10, there will be a viewing at 6:00 PM and a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 159 Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, TX 78228.
On Monday, November 11, there will be a viewing at 3:00 PM followed by the Eucharist of Christian Burial at Holy Rosary Parish at 4:00 P.M.
Interment in the Marianist Cemetery will follow immediately after Eucharist, followed by a reception and dinner at the Marianist Residence. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marianist Mission, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Dayton, OH 45430.
Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Nov. 10, 2019