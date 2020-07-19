Ralph Solis, age 73, of San Antonio, TX, passed away at home on July 05, 2020 after an almost two year battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Dorothy Solis, parents Belen & Clara Solis, and four siblings. He is survived by his sons Ralphie Solis, Roland Solis, daughter Crystal Solis (Nuno), grandsons Roman, Ryan, Roland Jr., Damian, Ronan, granddaughters Kaylee, Angelina, Mariah, Ariana, Zaynah, and five great grandchildren. He leaves behind his brother Richard Solis and sisters Carmen Couch, Yolanda Gonzalez, and Elsa Sixtos. Ralph was a hardworking provider and an HEB retiree of 42 years. He was best known for his singing, guitar playing, and admiration for music. He enjoyed being a food connoisseur and cherished his memories of his travels to the Caribbean, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 with the rosary to be recited at 7pm.

Funeral mass will be celebrated July 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, procession leaving the funeral home at 9:30. Both services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.