1/1
RALPH WESLEY MORGAN
1941 - 2020
Ralph Wesley Morgan, 79, passed away in San Antonio, Texas on July 26, 2020.

He was born on April 16, 1941 in Lebanon, Ohio to Richard and Dorothy Morgan. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents. He leaves his loving wife Sriwan (Jaroensook) Morgan and his daughter Karen to cherish his memory. Ralph was a veteran of the United States Air Force and enjoyed gardening and taking care of his roses. He will always be remembered as a happy man who was easy to get along with.

A visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary, located at 8008 Military Dr. West, on August 6, 2020 at 11:45 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:15 p.m.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
11:45 AM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
AUG
6
Graveside service
01:15 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
