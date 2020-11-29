1/1
MR. AND MRS. RAMIRO AND THERESA CARRIZALES
Ramiro G. Carrizales joined our Lord on November 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on April 21, 1936 in Lockhart, Texas to David Carrizales and Ester Gomez. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters; and 1 brother. Theresa S Carrizales joined her husband & The Lord on November 20, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on March 5, 1941 in Lockhart, Texas to Jose M Soto & Felipa Soto. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers. The loving couple were married for 58 years.

Ramiro & Theresa are survived by daughter Delia Marie Carrizales; sons, Ronnie Carrizales (Tracey Jo), Joseph David Ramiro Carrizales (Norma Lee); grandchildren, Emalee Tatiana Carrizales (Aimee), Chloe Marie Carrizales (Chula Marie) & Joe Levi Carrizales (Papa, Levi).

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, with U.S. Air Force Honors.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
