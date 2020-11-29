Ramiro G. Carrizales joined our Lord on November 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on April 21, 1936 in Lockhart, Texas to David Carrizales and Ester Gomez. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters; and 1 brother. Theresa S Carrizales joined her husband & The Lord on November 20, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on March 5, 1941 in Lockhart, Texas to Jose M Soto & Felipa Soto. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers. The loving couple were married for 58 years.

Ramiro & Theresa are survived by daughter Delia Marie Carrizales; sons, Ronnie Carrizales (Tracey Jo), Joseph David Ramiro Carrizales (Norma Lee); grandchildren, Emalee Tatiana Carrizales (Aimee), Chloe Marie Carrizales (Chula Marie) & Joe Levi Carrizales (Papa, Levi).

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, with U.S. Air Force Honors.

