|
|
13 October 1934 - 15 May 2019
Ramiro Martinez Rosales, age 84, died on 15 May 2019.
He was born in Rosenberg, Texas on 13 October 1934 to Reynaldo and Elena (Martinez) Rosales. He was raised in San Antonio and in 1954 joined the United States Air Force where he proudly served until his retirement in 1984 as CMSgt.
Shortly thereafter, he went to work at Southwest Research Institute where he completed his career there as Senior Security Specialist.
Ray cherished his family and was extremely proud of his two sons, Tony and Raymond. He made sure to attend every sports game and other school and outside activities in which they participated.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Rudy and Ruben; sister, Rachel Herrera; niece Nancy Bejar; and nephews Mark and Nick Herrera. He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy, of 47 years; sons Anthony ("Tony") Marc, and Raymond ("Ray") Vincent; sister Rosie Bejar; sisters-in-law Chris and Susie Rosales; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive guests at Prince of Peace Catholic Church 7893 Grissom Rd., on Wednesday, 29 May 2019 at 9:00a.m.
Mass of the Resurrection will be at 9:30a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019