|
Ramiro Rodrigo Guerra, a veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam and beloved patriarch, passed away surrounded by his adoring family, two days shy of his 95th birthday. One of the last of the Greatest Generation, Ramiro leaves an incredible legacy of military service that includes many honors, medals and other accolades.
Ramiro was born on La Reforma Ranch in South Texas. His family were some of the original Land Grant recipients, and early settlers of the Rio Grande Valley. He had a total of nine brothers and sisters. Ramiro was preceded in death by the love of his life, Elida Irma Elizondo Guerra, parents, Eliseo and Crisanta Guerra, brother, Santa Ana, sisters, Berta Longoria, Zulema Sunderland, Crisanta Flores, and Teresa Saenz.
Ramiro entered World War II as a teenager and was quickly promoted to Platoon Sergeant. His unit, part of the 45th Infantry Division, fought in Italy, France, and Germany. They were also in the Battle of the Bulge and first to enter and liberate the concentration camp in Dachau, Germany. In Vietnam, he set up the first MARS patch-transmission so military members of all services could communicate with their families via telephone. Ramiro retired from the United States Air Force as a Chief Master Sergeant and was proud to have served his country.
He was most proud of his family, chosen family, and friends from around the world. A flood of stories describing his heroism, bravery, extraordinary acts of kindness, and his humorous ways have brought happy tears and comfort to his children: Cynthia Guerra Holmes (Jeffrey, d.), Robert (Bob) Ray Guerra, Mary Guerra Nicholson, and Elsa Guerra Williams (Navarra). Ramiro had nine grandchildren, Cilla Stultz, Crystal Holmes, Ryan Guerra, Brandon Guerra (Felicia), David Nicholson (Felicia), Robert Nicholson (Lyndsee), Adam Nicholson, Sara Wagner (Blake), and Sophia Montemayor. He was also blessed to meet and love ten great-grandchildren. Ramiro had a variety of nicknames over the years - Dad, Uncle Ray, Chief, Popo, and AyAy. He is also survived by his siblings, Luciano Guerra, Oralia Santos, Viola Sunderland, and Noe Guerra.
The family extends their profound gratitude to those who cared for and shared loving-kindness with Ramiro: David and Felicia Nicholson, and Maria Rodriguez. Without them, his final years would not have been as comfortable and vibrant as they were.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the UT Health Barshop Institute for Longevity and Aging Studies or the . Ramiro passed away the day the COVID-19 global pandemic was announced. In light of this, family and friends are invited to the outdoor public interment.
He is gone but never forgotten.INTERMENTFRIDAY, MARCH 20, 20209:30 A.M.FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERYYou are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with