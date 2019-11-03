|
|
Ramiro S. Alvarado passed away on October 28, 2019 at the blessed age of 101. He was preceded in death by his wife, Andrea, son Ramiro Jr. He (Papa) will be greatly missed by daughter Louisa Oliva (Cruz), two grand-daughters Blanca and Erika (Eric); and two great-grandsons Ethan and Elias.
SERVICES
Visitation is on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2:00-9:00PM, a rosary at 7:00PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass, November 6, 2019 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019