Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Ramiro s. Alvarado Obituary

Ramiro S. Alvarado passed away on October 28, 2019 at the blessed age of 101. He was preceded in death by his wife, Andrea, son Ramiro Jr. He (Papa) will be greatly missed by daughter Louisa Oliva (Cruz), two grand-daughters Blanca and Erika (Eric); and two great-grandsons Ethan and Elias.

SERVICES

Visitation is on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2:00-9:00PM, a rosary at 7:00PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass, November 6, 2019 at 10:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment at San Fernando Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
