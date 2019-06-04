|
June 19, 1921 - June 2, 2019
Ramon Abrego Rodriguez passed away on June 2, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 97. He was born on June 19, 1921. He was preceeded in death by his parents, Horacio and Dolores Rodriguez along with three brothers, Jose, Ramon, Horacio and five sisters, Maria, Julia, Eduviges, Ana and Beatrice.
He is survived by his two sons Richard (wife Clara), and James (wife Kathleen).
He has seven grandchildren, Ronald, Richard, Laura, Debra, James, Kenneth and Charles, fourteen great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
He was a loving husband and father. He loved being outside and either tinkering in his workshop and making playground equipment where he could make something out of just about anything. Most of all he loved being outside on his horse. He was honorably discharged from the US Navy. Ramon worked in construction his entire adult life until he retired in 1983.
All services will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South. The visitation will begin Thursday, June 6, from 5-9pm with a Rosary being recited at 7:00pm.
Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, June 7th at 10am with internment to follow.
Published in Express-News on June 4, 2019