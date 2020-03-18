|
|
Ramon Americo Galindo (aka Pam-Paw) was born in Los Angeles, California on November 2, 1924, and passed away after an extended illness on March 11, 2020.
Ramon was a graduate of Central Catholic High, Class of 1941 and St. Mary's University. He joined the army in 1942 and served in the CBI (China-Burma-India) Theatre, and was discharged in 1946.
He married Teresa Saenz in 1944 and their first son, Daniel was born in 1945. Robert was born in 1949. He served as a real estate appraiser and a Program Manager for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for over 30 years.
Pam-Paw is survived by his son, Robert Galindo and his wife Connie of Austin, Texas; his granddaughter, Sara Galindo Rosenthal and husband Joshua; and great granddaughter, Annette, of Pleasant Hill, California.
It was his wish to be cremated and have his remains buried alongside his beloved wife of 57 years, "Teddy", at Holy Cross Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramon and Concepcion, his two brothers, Gustavo and Jaime, his wife "Teddy" and his son Danny. A service and memorial will not be scheduled until the Coronavirus pandemic subsides sufficiently to allow air travel and community activities.
And now for something completely different. Pam-Paw had a great sense of humor. He was very thrifty yet vehemently insisted on paying the tab for all family lunches and dinners (no matter the cost). Sara decided to have some fun at a restaurant in Martinez, California. She excused herself to the restroom and on the sly, she directed the server to present him with a bogus tab for $998.98. Of course Pam-paw's reaction was wide eyed with surprise. He had the soul of an accountant and his skills kicked in. He added everything up and it checked out. He pulled out his credit card and did not say anything. We had to tell him it was a prank. He cussed in Spanish, laughed and then paid the bill (less than $200).
Sara's mother, Cynthia Treviño Quintana, told her "when Pam-Paw first saw you after you were born, he held you so tight and sang You Are My Sunshine"..........You are my sunshine,my only sunshineYou make me happywhen skies are grayYou'll never know dear,how much I love youPlease don't takemy sunshine away.
Farewell Pam-Paw. You were kind, gentle and sweet. You were loved by so many and you will be missed.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2020