Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-0987
Ramon Carlos Ortiz Sr.


1947 - 2020
Ramon Carlos Ortiz Sr. Obituary

Ramon Carlos Ortiz Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 3, 2020.

He was born on April 20, 1947 to Joe and Mary Ortiz. Carlos attended grade school at San Fernando and then Holy Cross, graduating in 1965.

Shortly after, Carlos attended San Antonio College getting his degree as a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer.

He was the owner of the Ortiz Mortuary and devoted his life to running his business. Carlos was a loving and caring person who adored his wife Josie of 50 years.

He had a selfless soul and would go of his way to help those in need. Carlos loved to be surrounded by his family and play golf with friends.

Carlos is survived by his wife, Josie; children, Carlos Jr. and Anna; grandchildren, Carlos, Alexander, Gianna, and Nicholas; sister Carmen Alfaro; and numerous extended family and friends

Please contact The Ortiz Mortuary for detailed information regarding funeral arrangements.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 10, 2020
