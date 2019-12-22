|
|
Ramon Edwardo Medina born on May 5, 1934 and went to be with our Lord on December 17, 2019 at the age of 85. He is preceded in death by his, mother Herminia Morales and his father Daniel Medina, His son Daniel Medina, and his sisters Patricia Rios, and Enedina Villarreal.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maria G. Medina. Children; Carmen Medina Morales (Jose), Jose Luis Medina (Mary), Ramon Edwardo Medina Jr., Ricardo Medina, Patricia Medina Esquivel (Ezequiel), Nancy Medina Bentancourt (Richard). Siblings; Bruna Luisa Cabello and Jesse Cabello Jr. Followed by his 22 adoring grandchildren; Mary Kay Medina, Rebecca Sanchez, Henry Sosa, Daniel Medina Jr, Lena Perez, Cassandra Rosales, Margarita Sandoval, Richard Medina, Valerie Garcia, Richard Bentancourt, Erica Medina, Christopher Medina, Jimmy Medina, Justin Medina, Kevin Medina, Serena Medina, Steven Medina, Richard Pena, Raymond Medina, Judy Pena, Joey Medina, Gerald Medina. 36 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
The visitation will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 2525 Palo Alto Rd. San Antonio, Texas 78211 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, December 24, 2019 the chapel service will be at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at first memorial park cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019