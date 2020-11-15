Dr. Ramon Gonzalez, Jr. went Home peacefully to Jesus on October 31st, 2020 at his residence in Fair Oaks Ranch, Tx. Ramon was born on March 8, 1943 in Speaks, Tx. in Lavaca County to the late Ramon Gonzales, Sr. and Hermelinda Rodriguez-Gonzales. He was the 9th of 10 children. He is predeceased by his siblings, Delfino Gonzales, Gilbert Gonzales, Faustino Gonzales, Baldemar Gonzales and Alice Gonzales Flores.

Ramon is survived by his devoted wife, Rita Gomez-Gonzalez. She faithfully and lovingly nurtured and cared for her husband for the past year and a half as his health gradually declined. His pride and joy was their daughter, Dalys Melinda Gonzalez (age 21) a graduate student at Texas A & M University in College Station. He is also survived by his siblings, Eliazar Gonzales (Margaret), Elva Gonzales Rosner (Norman), Senaida Gonzales Hernandez (Jesse), Joe Gonzales (Dolores), Antonia Gonzales and Zeke Flores; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many friends and other loved ones.

Ramon grew up in Rosenberg, Tx. In his childhood years, he and his siblings began working on the farm. He would often reminisce about his cotton picking days and humble beginnings. He excelled in school and ran track on his school's varsity team. He graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1962. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in 1966, he attended the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Tx. He graduated as a Doctor of Medicine in 1970. Ramon became a Board Certified Anesthesiologist in 1973. He served in the United States Army National Guard Reserves for 12 years. Ramon began his early career in Beaumont, Tx. and later moved to San Antonio. For 40 years, he maintained a very busy and successful Anesthesia Practice. He retired from Tejas Anesthesia in 2013. He was forever grateful and honored to work with his outstanding professional and trusted partners, Dr. Scott Kercheville, Dr. Mark Crum, Dr. Trevor Pollard and Dr. Todd Delaney.

Ramon's passions were his large family, his medical practice and University of Texas sports. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his time in all aspects of ranching.

He was a loving and generous husband, father, son, brother, brother-in-law, business partner and friend to many. Ramon leaves a huge void in our lives. He will be sadly missed and eternally remembered.

The family of Dr. Ramon Gonzales, Jr. wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown during this time of bereavement. We are immensely thankful to his compassionate caregivers, Sharita Hunter, Maria Ruiz, Isela Guerra and Deb Cappello. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Discalced Carmelite Nuns, 6301 Culebra Road, San Antonio, Texas 78238.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, the 17th of November, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 202 W. Kronkosky, Boerne, Texas 78006. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West, San Antonio, Texas 78257.