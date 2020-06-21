Ramon M. Barraza (aka "Mr. Ray") passed away on June 16, 2020. He joins his wife of 57 years, Jesus "Sue" Barraza in the loving arms of our Lord. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Francisca Barraza and his four older brothers. He was born in Taft, TX on October 16, 1931. In his early years he grew up around the Chapman Ranch area. He graduated from W. B. Ray High School class of 1951 in Corpus Christi, TX. Shortly after graduating from high school he joined the U.S. Air Force retiring as a Staff Sargent in 1971 with twenty years of honorable service. He had a desire to become a barber and in 1969 he obtained his barber license while going to evening barber school while still holding down his full-time job in the Air Force. He worked for several barber shops around San Antonio for many years as well as opening his own barber shop in the neighborhood. Always wanting to learn, he obtained his Associates Degree from St. Phillips College in 1974.

He is survived by his 3 children: Jimmy (Isidra), Ida (Tony), Edward (Gary) and his beloved pet Chihuahua, Chico; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews along with other relatives and many friends along his life's journey.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Magnolia Hospice Care home staff for their loving and compassionate care.

Special thanks to Dr. Daniel Kellum Sr. and Dr. Geraldo Sioco for their years of caring for our father.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Castle Ridge Mortuary. Rosary will be live streamed on the Mortuary's website. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4201 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic social distancing and masks will be required.