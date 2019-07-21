Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
Ramon Cortez
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate Dr.
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate Dr.
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
600 Oblate Dr.
San Antonio, TX
Ramon M. Cortez Obituary
JULY 14, 2019
Ramon M. Cortez, III died unexpectedly on July 14, 2019 at the age of 51 while on vacation with family.

Ramon is survived by his wife, Veronica, his mother, Mary Theresa Cortez, his sister Valerie Hernandez (Jaime), his nieces Sarah and Carly and his nephew, Jake. He is preceded in death by his father, Ramon M. Cortez, Jr., his grandparents, Ramon M. and Josefina Cortez and Rodolfo and Margarita Cantu.

Ramon was a devoted husband, brother, uncle and friend. He and his wife loved traveling and spending time together. He loved barbecuing, camping and working on his cars. He was a problem-solver who enjoyed DIY projects around the house. He was recognized frequently by his employers for his diligence and commitment to his work. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will begin on Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:30 P.M. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Dr., San Antonio, TX 78216.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 26, at 10:00 A.M. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery #2.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
