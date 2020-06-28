Mr. Ramon Mendiola age 78 of San Antonio passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. His family includes: wife, Bertha Mendiola, daughter Carla Mendiola; siblings John Mendiola (Alma spouse; children Lisa House and Michael Mendiola; John Henry Mendiola deceased, Diane Mendiola spouse), Fred Deleon (Gloria spouse; children Yvonne, Paul) Guadalupe Solis, Elida Garcia, and many loving relatives and friends. Visitation is Wednesday, July 1st, 11:00 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 12:00 P.M., both at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, whose capacity is 50 persons and requires wearing face masks. Private graveside services with military honors will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

While the Mendiola Family appreciates the support of family and friends, due to COVID-19, they request minimal attendance to avoid possible exposure for everyone. The family hopes to have a memorial celebration later when it is safer to do so. Condolences may be sent to the Mendiola family at The Angelus Funeral Home: www.theangelusfuneralhome.com or 1119 N. Saint Mary's St., SAT, 78215. Instead of flowers, please make a donation to Goodwill San Antonio (https://www.goodwillsa.org/) or St. Vincent De Paul Society of St. Matthew's Catholic Church (https://stmatts.churchgiving.com/ws/opportunities/SocietyOfSt.VincentDePaul). For additional details, see www.theangelusfuneralhome.com