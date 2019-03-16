|
|
June 21, 1921 - March 10, 2019
2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Our beloved father, Ramon R. Anguiano, 97, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1921 to Ramon Anguiano and Elisa R. Anguiano in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alicia Anguiano, a son, Raymond S. Anguiano and an infant daughter, Rebecca. He is survived by his children, Lydia Anguiano, Mary Alice A. Mendez (beloved Robert), Marcos Anguiano (Rosa), Rachel Martell (Ricardo), David Anguiano (Rosemary), Debra Ann Arzola (Larry), Yvonne Anguiano, Leticia Bermudez (Rick); 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Mary Helen Anguiano and numerous family and friends.
A visitation will begin on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary. A funeral mass will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church located at 1321 El Paso St., San Antonio, Texas 78212 with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery No.3.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 16, 2019