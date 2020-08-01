Ramon Sanchez Jr. passed away on July 22, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 70. He was born in Mission, Texas on September 13, 1949 to his parents, Ramon Sanchez Sr. and Maria Dolores Sierra. He is preceded in death by his father, Ramon; and his daughter, Sierra Alexis Sanchez. Ramon is survived by his mother, Maria; his wife, Maria D. Sanchez; his children, Monica Antonikowski (Richard), Dustin C. Wilmer, Simon W. Sanchez, Paloma N. Sanchez-Soto (Michael), Adara R. Sanchez;; his grandchildren, Sarah Campos and Ian Campos; his great-grandson, Isaac Lacey-Kersey; his siblings, Richard Sanchez (Susie), Renee Sanchez (Siomara), Roland Sanchez (Nancy), Rosalinda Dianas (Guillermo), Betty Sanchez, Ruben Sanchez (Mary) and Liz Mendoza (Ben); and his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved him. Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – will be limited to 50 people in the building at a time. The family will be receiving friends for a Visitation on Sunday, August 2 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. On Monday, August 3, the Funeral Service will take place at 11:00 AM in the chapel. The Interment at San Fernando Cemetery II will be a private gathering at this time.