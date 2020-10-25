1/1
RAMON VILLARREAL
Ramon Villarreal, 72, beloved son, brother, uncle, and nephew, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Raymond and Elida (Reyes) Villarreal, and brother, Hector Villarreal. He is survived by siblings, Daniel Villarreal and Linda Villarreal Casanova, Aunt Rachel Morales (Waxahachie, TX), Aunt Ruth Reyes (Los Angeles, CA), Aunt Alma Laurel (San Antonio), numerous nieces and nephews. Ramon was a graduate of Highlands High School, St. Mary's University (BA in International Relations), and OLLU (Masters in Library Science). His professional career was with the City of San Antonio Public Library. Ramon truly lived life to the fullest. His passion was cooking, baking, and traveling. He had a generous and enormous heart. He enjoyed taking family to well-known restaurants. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary's Catholic Church where he taught catechism and volunteered with local ministries. The family extends a special thank you to Leticia's Unique Care and Amedia Hospice.

Visitation: Thursday, October 29, 2020 4 – 9 p.m.

Rosary at 7 p.m.

Friday: October 30, 2020: Funeral Mass: 11 a.m.:

St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church

Internment: San Jose Burial Park

Delgado Funeral Home




Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
