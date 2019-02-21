|
March 30, 1933 - February 17, 2019
Our Lord called home his faithful and loving servant, Ramona Katherine Stevens on February 17, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on March 30, 1933 in Omaha, NE to John Johnson and Anne Anderson. Ramona graduated Valedictorian from Tech H.S. and majored in Business Administration at Van Sant College. After college Ramona traveled the country with her beloved Aunt Carrie following the horse racing circuit with their horse Shu Shu Baby. Along the way she met, fell in love with and married another horse racing "competitor", Duke Carver. Carver moved his new bride to his hometown of San Antonio, TX in 1951. Back on the racing circuit and while in New Orleans they had her only child, a son she named Duke. Ramona wanted to settle down from the fast paced vagabond lifestyle of 1950's horse racing and soon her marriage to Carver soured. The next chapter of her life landed her at the Handy Andy Grocery Co. writing radio and television scripts and editing the Handy Andy Herald. She was quickly promoted and became Executive Secretary of the supermarket chain. At Handy Andy corporate she met William R. Stevens. In 1959 she married W.R. "Bill" Stevens and they remained married until his death in 2008. During the 1960's, 70's and 80's she turned her attention to raising her only son, focused on extensive volunteerism within the city and state and traveled the world with Bill, their son Duke and countless friends.
Her affiliation with organizations and service groups was long and distinguished. She was named Outstanding Club Woman of the Year by the Express News and named "Matrix Headliner" by Women in Communications. Outstanding service awards came from the National Society of Delphian Chapters, the San Antonio Counsel of Presidents, San Antonio Area Counsel of Girl Scouts and the United Way. She served on the boards of the Texas Association for Mental Health, the Texas Federation of Women's Clubs, United Way and the Southwest Texas Methodist Hospital as a Trustee and a member of the board of directors of the Methodist Foundation. She chaired several charity balls including the Hemispherical Pageant and Ball in 1968, the Galaxy Ball for Mental Health in 1971 and the Methodist Crystal Ball in 1983 and 1984. Charity drives for the Salvation Army, Lutheran General Hospital, the U.S.O., Texas Association for Mental Health and the Methodist Foundation resulted in millions of dollars raised.
During the 1990's thru today Ramona focused on family. She finally had a chance to "live her youth" with and thru her grandson Duke Jr. Duke Jr and Ramona were each other's biggest fan. They set the bar on fun by traveling, swimming, boating, biking, laughing, loving, partying and generally raising hell. However, she was also responsible for teaching Duke Jr about faith, getting him confirmed and attending church regularly. She was a true and faithful servant. Ramona is a lifelong Lutheran and a 67 year member of Christ Lutheran Church in Alamo Heights. Her faith was undeniable. She spent a lifetime encouraging her family and countless friends to walk with God. Her beautiful dinner table prayers will be sorely missed.
The last 15 years have been consumed by her great grandchildren Duke III and Lauren. They visited her every Wednesday when she was at her San Antonio town house and practically every other weekend at her lake home. When she couldn't get in the lake to swim any longer she built a swimming pool for her and the kids to make lifelong memories. Duke III and Lauren loved their "Grandmother" more than words can say. She loved them with all her being. Ramona had a particular fondness for her grand-daughter in law Maura. It was love at first sight. She adored and appreciated Maura for 25 years. Maura is credited with providing her "progeny", which was of particular importance to Ramona. Both sides of Ramona's bloodline had whittled down to Maura's children. She treated Maura like a daughter and entrusted her "to carry on the torch." Maura is credited with managing Ramona's extensive health care requirements and deserves all the credit for keeping her happy and comfortable until the end.
Besides her family Ramona's passions included gardening and homemaking, ballet and ball room dancing, traveling to 6 of 7 continents, no less than 41 countries, practically every state in her beloved U.S.A., cooking and personally catering and hosting parties for hundreds of friends and family at her lake home. Her themed parties were legendary.
Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Andrew Michael Stevens and husband William R. Stevens. Those left behind are her son Duke William Stevens (Mary Ann), grandson Duke W. Stevens, Jr (Maura), granddaughter Kara Stevens and great-grand children Duke W. Stevens, III and Lauren Stevens
.
A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park 1701 Austin Hwy on Saturday February 23 at 10:00am.
Ramona requested that in lieu of flowers that friends and family should gather with their loved ones and go out to dinner. Of course food was on her mind until the end!
Published in Express-News on Feb. 21, 2019