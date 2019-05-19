|
December 14, 1933 - May 9, 2019
Ramsey Malcolm Henderson, December 14, 1933 - May 9, 2019, San Antonio, Tx. He was born and raised in San Antonio and returned home after his retirement. He had a career with Kelly and Northrup that took him across the globe.
He was an avid reader and enjoyed his grandchildren. His wife, Norma Gene, his parents and 2 siblings preceded him in death. He is survived by his 3 children Candy Nickel, Cathy McMillan and Perry Hender- son.
He is also survived by 4 siblings, 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Respects can be paid on June 7, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Island House Clubhouse at Woodlawn Lake Park.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019